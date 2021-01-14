IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) (LON:IQAI) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) (LON:IQAI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $11.00. IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 2,681,362 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.50 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

In other news, insider Trevor Brown sold 1,100,000 shares of IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £110,000 ($143,715.70). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,979,197 shares of company stock valued at $207,492,090.

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

