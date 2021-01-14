iPath US Treasury 5-year Bull ETN (BATS:DFVL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iPath US Treasury 5-year Bull ETN (BATS:DFVL) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.63 and last traded at $83.63. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.40.

