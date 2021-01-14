Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 38,526 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,905% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.07. 206,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.81. Navient has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.48 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Navient’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Navient will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,903,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 67,206 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Navient by 464.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 627,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 516,146 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 6,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 909,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 896,695 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

