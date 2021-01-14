Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 10,293 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,420% compared to the average volume of 677 call options.

GSM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. 36,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.83. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $262.67 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,375,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 52.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 91,467 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 501,477 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

