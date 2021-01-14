Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 10,293 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,420% compared to the average volume of 677 call options.
GSM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. 36,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.83. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $262.67 million during the quarter.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
