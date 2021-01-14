Investors Purchase Large Volume of Atossa Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,603 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 300% compared to the average daily volume of 650 call options.

Shares of ATOS stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.34. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $5.08.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.

ATOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

