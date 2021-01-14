Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,619 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 83 call options.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $968.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.11. NOW has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.28 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NOW will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NOW by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NOW by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of NOW by 358.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

