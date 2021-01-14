Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 37,074 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,878% compared to the average volume of 1,874 call options.

FL opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.27. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,754. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 and have sold 53,310 shares worth $2,299,796. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

