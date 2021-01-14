Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,018 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,157% compared to the average volume of 81 put options.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.60.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 192,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

