Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,686 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 891% compared to the average volume of 271 put options.

OMI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 45.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 56,636 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.