Investment House LLC Sells 778 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 691.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,754.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,770.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,613.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.