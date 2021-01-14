Investment House LLC Sells 200 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Investment House LLC lessened its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 10.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.68.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $213.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.00. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $222.63.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

