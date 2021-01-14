Investment House LLC Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.92.

AMGN traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.74. 1,410,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,906. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.44. The firm has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

