Investment House LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $13,096,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,871,771.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.45. 5,346,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,973,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.46. The stock has a market cap of $417.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.