Investment House LLC Purchases Shares of 4,262 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,262 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 120,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 97,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $229.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

