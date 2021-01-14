Investment House LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.9% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $162.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,423. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

