Investment House LLC Invests $489,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Investment House LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 148.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $58.38 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $59.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.