Investment House LLC Has $10.36 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.84.

NVDA stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $541.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,221,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,242. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,850 shares of company stock worth $31,276,935. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

