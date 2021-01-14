Investment House LLC Buys 360 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Investment House LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $1,812,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,071 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $295,642.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,919,077.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,868 shares of company stock worth $4,894,177. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $90.40 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

