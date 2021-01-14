Investment House LLC Buys 175 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Investment House LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,775 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $122.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.48. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. 140166 lowered American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.85.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.