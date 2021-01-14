Investment House LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Investment House LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 18.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in Walmart by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.45. 5,346,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,973,982. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

