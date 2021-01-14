Investment House LLC Acquires Shares of 1,365 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,558,000 after acquiring an additional 580,073 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,166,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,455,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after acquiring an additional 318,736 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,454,000 after acquiring an additional 290,158 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zscaler by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,148,000 after buying an additional 604,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $207.08 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $214.83. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of -232.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,070,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,392.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,540 shares of company stock valued at $56,071,621 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

