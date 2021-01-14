Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Larson Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 6.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,521,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $315.60. 975,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,573,328. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $319.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

