Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Insider Sells $140,268.04 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $140,268.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITCI. BTIG Research cut their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

