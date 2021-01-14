Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 105814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITP. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.82.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$430.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$403.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.5599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

