Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

IIJIY stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.21. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $483.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.45 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

