International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after buying an additional 658,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,864,000 after buying an additional 224,610 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in International Business Machines by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after acquiring an additional 386,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $126.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.