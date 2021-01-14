Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $134.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Intercontinental Exchange traded as high as $128.00 and last traded at $118.90, with a volume of 15430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.65.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ICE. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 297,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 345,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.