Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50. The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1322782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.54.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. CSFB downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.30.

In other Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron acquired 27,695 shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$355,468.62.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.02.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$504.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 160.09%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

