Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.35

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.35 and last traded at $67.20, with a volume of 2588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $358,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 38.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after buying an additional 105,049 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 36.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,156 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 31.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,160 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.