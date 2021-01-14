Insula Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $510.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Insula has a total market capitalization of $112,605.22 and approximately $510.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insula has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Insula token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051026 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002059 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002723 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 115.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007051 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Insula Profile

ISLA is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,349 tokens. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

Insula can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.