Insights Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,580.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $13,580.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 37.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00042154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.40 or 0.00375460 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00040281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.64 or 0.04018422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 282,692,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

