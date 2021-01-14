Insider Selling: Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO Sells $1,038,500.00 in Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $1,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David K. Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Vroom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

