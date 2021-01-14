Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 613 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VRSN traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.70. 493,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,008. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.54. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

