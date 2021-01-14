Insider Selling: Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) CFO Sells 8,505 Shares of Stock

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $134,293.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
TRIL opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30.
Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.
Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile
Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.
