Insider Selling: Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) CFO Sells 8,505 Shares of Stock

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $134,293.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TRIL opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 89,182 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 215.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 164,792 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 72,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

