Insider Selling: The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) Insider Sells 41,009 Shares of Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) insider Oliver James Rigby sold 41,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total value of £79,967.55 ($104,478.12).

Shares of LON:TPX opened at GBX 190 ($2.48) on Thursday. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 40.20 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 217 ($2.84). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 188.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 131.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of £131.52 million and a PE ratio of -20.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

