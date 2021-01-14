Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Sells 5,200 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 5,200 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $684.82 million, a PE ratio of -358.77 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 668,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the third quarter worth $6,669,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 198,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

