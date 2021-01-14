Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director Sells 2,388 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.48, for a total transaction of $925,302.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,765.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

R Neil Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total transaction of $930,627.48.

On Tuesday, December 8th, R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.67, for a total transaction of $827,847.96.

NYSE RNG opened at $387.71 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $405.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of -340.10 and a beta of 0.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in RingCentral by 693.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,097,000 after buying an additional 364,681 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in RingCentral by 18.6% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after purchasing an additional 163,060 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $36,149,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in RingCentral by 179.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

