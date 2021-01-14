Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Sells 44,962 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $2,187,401.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,980 shares in the company, valued at $826,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quanterix by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after acquiring an additional 371,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quanterix by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 53,244 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC grew its position in Quanterix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 436,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Quanterix by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Quanterix by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 140,459 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

