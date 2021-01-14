Insider Selling: PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Sells 27,709 Shares of Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 27,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $1,302,600.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,153.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $68.81.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of PROS by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

