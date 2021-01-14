Insider Selling: Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $69,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,981,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,693,263.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $63,100.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $65,400.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $56,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $46,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,185 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $14,103.20.

On Monday, October 26th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,893 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $8,273.98.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,481 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $13,129.33.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,957 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $8,664.01.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $489.36 million and a P/E ratio of -17.76.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $108.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Priority Technology stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Priority Technology worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

