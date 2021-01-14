Insider Selling: nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $283,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ran Bareket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $421,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.00. 1,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,906. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $38.56.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.34 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LASR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

