Insider Selling: Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CEO Sells 35,972 Shares of Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,383,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 173,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,511. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $105.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $308,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

