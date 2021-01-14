Insider Selling: Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Major Shareholder Sells 13,524 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 13,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $41,248.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eshelman Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 214,721 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $667,782.31.

On Monday, December 21st, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $162,465.78.

On Friday, December 18th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 53,309 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $167,390.26.

On Monday, December 14th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 6,417 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $20,085.21.

On Thursday, November 19th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $100,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $626.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $626.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $892,914.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $126.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.04.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter worth $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter worth $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 56.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter worth $219,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LQDA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

