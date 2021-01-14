Insider Selling: Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CEO Sells $68,837.08 in Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $68,837.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,784.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $292.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $11.72.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNCE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 31,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

