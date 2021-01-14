Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells $280,000.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
FFIV stock opened at $191.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $200.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 Networks from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.79.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
