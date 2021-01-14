Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells $280,000.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FFIV stock opened at $191.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $200.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 Networks from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.79.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.