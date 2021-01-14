Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells 7,600 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 7,600 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total value of $1,101,468.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,577.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Thursday, January 7th, Kirk Somers sold 983 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $132,783.64.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $2,841,957.50.

On Friday, November 27th, Kirk Somers sold 3,635 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $433,946.30.

On Friday, November 6th, Kirk Somers sold 10,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $880,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Kirk Somers sold 172 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $17,246.44.

On Friday, October 16th, Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $247,230.00.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded down $6.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.48. The stock had a trading volume of 384,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,676. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.86 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.35. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $150.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 7.9% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Cardlytics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cardlytics by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.