Insider Selling: Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ACQ.AX) (ASX:ACQ) Insider Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ACQ.AX) (ASX:ACQ) insider Barry Fairley sold 60,000 shares of Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ACQ.AX) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.52 ($1.09), for a total transaction of A$91,320.00 ($65,228.57).
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.86.
About Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ACQ.AX)
Featured Article: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ACQ.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ACQ.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.