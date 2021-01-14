Insider Buying: International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CAO Purchases 1,404 Shares of Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CAO Jose Perez-Villarreal purchased 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $21,747.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,736.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jose Perez-Villarreal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Jose Perez-Villarreal sold 1,404 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $23,994.36.

IMXI opened at $15.89 on Thursday. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $604.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.46.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. The firm had revenue of $95.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,128,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

