Insider Buying: International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CAO Purchases 1,404 Shares of Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CAO Jose Perez-Villarreal purchased 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $21,747.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,736.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jose Perez-Villarreal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 14th, Jose Perez-Villarreal sold 1,404 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $23,994.36.
IMXI opened at $15.89 on Thursday. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $604.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.46.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,128,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
Featured Article: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.