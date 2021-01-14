Insider Buying: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Purchases 4,081 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Donald William Nicholson acquired 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $99,984.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,346.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GBIO opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GBIO shares. BidaskClub cut Generation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Generation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,187,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 3,342.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 651,743 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,632,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,497,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

