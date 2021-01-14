InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the December 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:IHT traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

